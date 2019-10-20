HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HONE. TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HONE opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 219,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 642,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 73,604 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.