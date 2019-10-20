Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases New Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 314.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 476,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 338,938 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 58.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $969.95 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

