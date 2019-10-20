Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 74 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after buying an additional 1,943,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,786,000 after buying an additional 1,463,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 372,558 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after buying an additional 354,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,040,000 after buying an additional 351,337 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Shares of GS opened at $206.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $234.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

