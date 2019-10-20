Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.