Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $177,000 Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after purchasing an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 220,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.53.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $214.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.99. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

