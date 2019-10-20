Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $136.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $455,487.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $89,708.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at $883,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 950.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 252,709 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

