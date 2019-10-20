Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Halliburton by 153.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 129,211 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,637 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.