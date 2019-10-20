Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Shares of HLG opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.