GXChain Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005846 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, QBTC and DragonEX. GXChain has a market cap of $31.31 million and $13.10 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX, Huobi, QBTC, OTCBTC, Binance, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

