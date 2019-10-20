Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $7.76. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 113.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

