Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSII. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of CSII traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 278,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,169. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,914.00 and a beta of 1.70. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $53,437.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,326 shares of company stock worth $412,994. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $195,905,000 after acquiring an additional 812,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 316.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

