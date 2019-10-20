G&S Capital LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at $100,338,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,258.44.

AMZN opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,774.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,846.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

