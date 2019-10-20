Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

NASDAQ:GGAL remained flat at $$12.51 on Wednesday. 785,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.07 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.