Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of GO stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.23. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $866,098.40. Also, Vice Chairman S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $11,452,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

