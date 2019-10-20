Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Receives $48.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 402,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $28,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Granite Construction by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,233,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Granite Construction by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,168,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 123,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,760,000 after acquiring an additional 186,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

