Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Given a $7.80 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) has been assigned a $7.80 target price by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

GORO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 1,034,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.67 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 23.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

