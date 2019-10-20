Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $5.87 on Friday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $531.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hugh W. Jones bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 65,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

