GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Raised to Hold at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.79.

GSK stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

