Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services accounts for about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of H&E Equipment Services worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,829,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,345,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.