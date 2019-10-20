Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRX stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

