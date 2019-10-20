Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

NYSE:STZ opened at $197.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $227.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.