Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,861,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,592. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

