Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.69 million.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.55.
NYSE GIL opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
