Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.69 million.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE GIL opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

