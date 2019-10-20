Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given a $30.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a $30.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE:GIL traded down $9.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 17,861,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,592. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 28,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.