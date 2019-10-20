Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given a $30.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a $30.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.30.
NYSE:GIL traded down $9.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 17,861,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,592. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 28,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
