Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.69. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $19.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.59 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.44-5.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.75.

GPC stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.49.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

