Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THRM. ValuEngine upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lowered Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 2,342.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 364,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 212,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,816,000 after buying an additional 123,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 92,989 shares during the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

