Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.96 on Friday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,639. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

