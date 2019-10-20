Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.02), approximately 676,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.03.

About Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD)

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. The company's primary project is the Ulysses gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie. It also holds a 100% interest in the Viking gold project situated to the east of Perth and south east of the town of Norseman; and an option agreement to acquire a 65% interest in the Barimaia gold project situated in Murchison district.

