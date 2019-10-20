General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,308 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

