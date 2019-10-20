General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

