GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11, 100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 65 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.

