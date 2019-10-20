Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,067 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

