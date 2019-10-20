Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $746,000 Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,855 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $32.04 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $69,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,301.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,489 shares of company stock worth $984,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

