Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after acquiring an additional 986,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $116,256.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,188 shares of company stock worth $2,811,181. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.