Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 65.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 413,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of State Street by 478.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 16.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

NYSE STT opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

