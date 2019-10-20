Gateley (LON:GTLY) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:GTLY opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 million and a P/E ratio of 13.92. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.20 ($2.39).
About Gateley
