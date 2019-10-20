Gateley (LON:GTLY) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:GTLY opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 million and a P/E ratio of 13.92. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.20 ($2.39).

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

