Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.43 and a 200-day moving average of $239.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,120 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

