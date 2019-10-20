Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,620,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,201,581,000 after buying an additional 431,656 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after buying an additional 1,366,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after buying an additional 16,537,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4425 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.