Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $275.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.11.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

