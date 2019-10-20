Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $67,000 in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,008,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,941,000 after purchasing an additional 283,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,304,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $149.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $145.28 and a 52-week high of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.