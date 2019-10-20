Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,879 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,799.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.