GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $7.00 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00085912 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $69.99 million and $35.92 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035119 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001508 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00116343 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,221.74 or 1.00966156 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000639 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.