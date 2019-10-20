GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPS. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

GPS opened at $16.88 on Friday. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

