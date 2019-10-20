Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gannett’s earnings. Gannett reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Gannett had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

GCI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 1,154,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Gannett has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Gannett’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

