Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,622.60

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,622.60 and traded as low as $4,580.00. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at $4,586.00, with a volume of 44,188 shares trading hands.

GAW has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,628.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,432.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,671 ($61.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,437.45 ($5,798.31).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.