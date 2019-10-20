Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Galileo Resources PLC (LON:GLR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 14846529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

