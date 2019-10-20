FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted by Analyst

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of ($4.94) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.56). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.35.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,721 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.