FY2019 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Raised by Analyst

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn $8.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.60. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

