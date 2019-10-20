Fusion Achieves Market Cap of $8.13 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and Cobinhood. Fusion has a market cap of $8.13 million and $1.66 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000302 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,992.47 or 0.99782689 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

