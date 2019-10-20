Freicoin (FRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Freicoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $344,970.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,406,920 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

